By Joel Reichenberger

After a loss Saturday, the Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team is 2-3 on the season, and its three losses have come by one goal each.

That doesn’t have the squad down, however, as they head into a big league matchup at 4 p.m. Thursday at home against Battle Mountain.

Steamboat lost last weekend at Golden, 9-8, then again Saturday at Windsor, 7-6.

“It’s not the worst thing that can be happening to our team right now,” …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today