At their peak, Big Black were some of the nastiest noisemakers in rock. Their sound was an industrial-strength miasma of piercing, static-like guitar (played with metal picks), drum-machine battery and frontman Steve Albini’s unapologetically hateful and acrimonious lyrics about the worst aspects of humanity. So when they decided to break up in 1987, they did so with a furious kiss-off to the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Big Black on ‘Songs About F–king’ at …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone