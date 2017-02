By Teresa Ristow

Lonnie Bedwell had never mountain climbed, kayaked or skied for more than a half of a run before going blind nearly 20 years ago.

But years after a 1997 hunting injury took his sight — a friend accidently shot him in the face — Bedwell has become a pioneer among blind athletes.

In 2013, he was the first blind man to kayak the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. He’s also gone from skiing beginner …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today