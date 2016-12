By Sasha Nelson

The Bureau of Land Management has suspended until Jan. 3 the bait-trap operation used to gather wild horses in Sand Wash Basin.

“We are taking a break from the gather for the holidays until Jan. 3, when we will resume,” said BLM Public Affairs Specialist for the Northwest Colorado District, David Boyd.

Sand Wash Basin is located roughly 45 miles west of Craig and is home to nearly 600 wild horses, roughly twice …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today