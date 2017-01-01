By Teresa Ristow

After five years serving on Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation’s board, Karen Schneider has chosen to leave her career in sales for a chance to lead the philanthropic organization.

Schneider was selected in November as the organization’s new executive director, replacing outgoing leader Liz Finegan, who left the organization in May after three years at the helm.

Foundation board chair Alice Klauzer said Schneider, who previously served as board chair, stood out among eight candidates as …read more

