By Teresa Ristow

The South Routt Board of Education accepted the resignation of one board member and appointed someone to fill the vacancy during its December meeting.

Board member Sean Veilleux, who was elected to represent District 6 in November 2015, resigned from the board because he was unable to make the time commitment work, according to board president Jules Palyo.

The board received one letter of interest to fill the vacancy from Bob Logan, a Yampa resident …read more

