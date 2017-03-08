To the Editor:

On behalf of the board of the Seminars at Steamboat, we are grateful for the confidence shown us by Steamboat Today’s editorial of Wednesday, March 8.

We feel privileged to live in a community where people of diverse backgrounds and opinions can come together to hear about, and discuss, the important national and international issues of the day. This kind of civil discourse is vital and right now more important than ever.

Via:: Steamboat Today