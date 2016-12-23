By enna Meier Bilbo/For Steamboat Pilot & Today

“Born A Crime,” by Trevor Noah

I began listening to the audio book “Born A Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood” after a recommendation from a coworker. Trevor Noah is best known as the host of The Daily Show, but he has been a comedian for years. Listening to him read his memoir about growing up in apartheid and post-apartheid South Africa, a world so different from America, is both hilarious and poignant.

