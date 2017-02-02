By Jamie Burgess/For Explore Steamboat
‘When in French: Love in a Second Language,’ by Lauren Collins
Of all the things I’ve been, a French teacher is a relatively new one. I was grateful, then, that I found Lauren Collins’s new memoir to remind me of the struggle and joy of learning this beautiful, frustrating language.
The memoir is titled “When in French: Love in a Second Language,” and its pretty, pure white cover would make a beautiful Valentine …read more
