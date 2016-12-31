By Virgie DeNucci/For Steamboat Today

“A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea,’ by Melissa Fleming

Published by Flatiron Books

The citizens of Daara, Syria, gauge the mood of their city by the number of bullet casings found in the streets outside their doors. By November 2012, more than 40,000 people were killed, 5 million Syrians were forced to flee and 6.5 million people were internally displaced due to the civil war within the borders of Syria. Daara had turned into a …read more

