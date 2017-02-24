By Chris Erickson/For Steamboat Today

I love reading young adult books. The style and quality of writing has come a long way since I was a teenager. There are many up-and-coming young adult authors with books coming out this year … sometimes, it’s hard to choose what to read. I highly recommend “Caraval” and “The Sun is Also a Star.” Both explore what it means to be human and to want something you can’t have.

‘Caraval,’ by Stephanie Garber

Flatiron Books



Caraval …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today