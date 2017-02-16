By Teresa Ristow

Students who already love reading and those who need a little encouragement will benefit from a new overnight reading camp on a historic homestead offered by Steamboat Springs nonprofit BookTrails.

The organization spent the last two summers sprucing up a two-acre parcel adjacent to Steamboat Lake and on the Fetcher Ranch in North Routt, adding three raised platform sleeping tents, an outdoor classroom, a fire ring and other improvements.

The overnight camps will allow students …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today