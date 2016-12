By Tom Ross

With more than 10,000 visitors in Steamboat Springs heading into New Year’s weekend, it’s time for people working in the resort industry to put the pedal down. But it’s not as simple as that for parents of school-aged children.

The kids are on holiday break too, and the Boys and Girls Club of Steamboat Springs at the Eighth Street Gym in Old Town is meeting the need for childcare with special “open play days” that …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today