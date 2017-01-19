By Julia Ben-Asher/For Steamboat Today

As thrilling as it is to bring home shiny, new gear, the retirement of a beloved board or pair of skis that’s faithfully carried you up and down countless mountains through countless winters is at least a tad tragic.

A pole snapped completely in half is a wobegon trophy, but a trophy nonetheless; a single ski, whose partner has been lost forever in endless waist-deep powder, represents its owner's rugged determination for pre-dawn first tracks —

Via:: Steamboat Today