Congratulations to our local snowboarders, Matt Ladley and Taylor Gold, on their recent podium finishes at the X Games.

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club should be commended for reaching an agreement to keep the halfpipe at Mount Werner open this season after talk of abandoning it. It’s because of this kind of dedication to our local winter sports athletes that Steamboat is able to foster so many elite competitors.

Via:: Steamboat Today