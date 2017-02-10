One of the newest and fastest growing outdoor winter activities in Steamboat is fat tire biking.

You may have seen these pregnant-wheeled behemoths on the Core Trail and city streets. But they are really more suited to off-road riding on groomed trails, rather than competing with motor vehicle traffic. Unfortunately, the City Parks and Recreation Department has advised that it has not budgeted for and does not have the funds to groom single-track riding on Emerald …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today