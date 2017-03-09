By Joel Reichenberger

Jaelin Kauf is a World Ski Championships medalist.

The Steamboat Springs freestyle moguls skier landed a bronze medal in dual moguls Thursday at the competition in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

She won three head-to-head match-ups before losing in the semifinals to eventual gold medalist Perrine Laffont, from France. Kauf then bounced back to beat South Korean skier Jee-Won Seo in the consolation finals, locking up the medal.

