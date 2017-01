By John F. Russell

When Cisco DelliQuadri steps to the starting line of the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll New Orleans Half Marathon, he will be running to raise money for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and he’ll be running for his younger brother Peppi.

What: Cisco DelliQuadri, a freshman at Steamboat Springs High School, will travel to New Orleans to run in the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll New Orleans Half Marathon on Sunday, Feb. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today