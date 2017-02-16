By Matt Stensland

Two brothers suspected of posing as housekeepers have been charged with a felony and two misdemeanors.

Quishani D. Arlington, 24, and Deven R. Arlington-Hernandez, 22, have been charged with felony second-degree burglary, second-degree trespassing and theft. Their bond was set at $10,000.

On Feb. 10, Steamboat Springs police responded to The Christie Club in Ski Time Square for a report of two men posing as housekeepers.

After being confronted by staff, the men fled. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today