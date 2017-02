By Frances Hohl/For Steamboat Today

Back in 1967, the Bud Werner Memorial Library opened up its doors with a collection of 6,600 books and albums. In 2017, it now carries 95,000 books, audio books and videos. The digital library collection is even more astounding.

1) Home-like atmosphere

“It’s like a living room with all your favorite books.”

Peter Claassen/New Resident

2) Children’s section



“A great place to come in the winter when there’s not much …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today