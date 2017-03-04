By Scott Franz

Homeowners on Buena Vista Court are reporting progress ahead of a hearing that will decide the fate of several illegal secondary units on the cul-de-sac.

The Steamboat Springs City Council on Tuesday will decide whether the progress, which includes a proposed road maintenance agreement that addresses parking and snow storage, is sufficient to allow the illegal units and their tenants to stay.

The units have contributed to a parking and snow removal problem on Buena Vista that …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today