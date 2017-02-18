Colorado Group introduces transaction team



Colorado Group Realty has added a three-person real estate transaction team to its staff to manage administrative tasks related to the home buying and selling process, ensuring a consistent, efficient and high-quality real estate transaction, according to a news release.

“This is an initiative that came about from the desire to provide an even higher level of service to our clients and our agents. By taking administrative tasks off our agents’ plates, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today