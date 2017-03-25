First-time home buyer seminar planned



Colorado Group Realty broker and owner Martin Dragnev and Fidelity Mortgage loan officer Kathryn Pedersen will hold a first-time home buyer seminar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors office, 625 S. Lincoln Ave.

The seminar is free, and each attendee will receive a complimentary home buyer’s guide. Discussion topics include the pre-qualifying process, loan programs, dos and don’ts, what is negotiable, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today