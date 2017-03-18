New dog boarding facility open



A new daytime dog daycare and luxury overnight dog boarding facility has opened in Steamboat Springs. Peace, Love and Pet Care held its grand opening last week at its facility, 984 Captain Jack Drive.

Peace, Love and Pet Care provides half- and full-day dog daycare, overnight boarding, shuttle pickups and drop offs and in-home dog walking and pet checks.

Pet owners can visit peacelovepetcare.com to register their dogs and for …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today