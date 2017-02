RE/MAX Partners welcomes James Team



John and Diane James have joined RE/MAX Partners in Steamboat Springs.

A Steamboat resident since 1992, John James is an active member of the community and longtime instructor at Steamboat Ski Area. He has worked in real estate since 2007, using innovative marketing and technology to serve clients.

Diane James was an escrow closer for a local title company before becoming a realtor, giving her …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today