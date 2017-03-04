Sotheby’s reports record year



Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that the Sotheby’s International Realty brand reported in 2016 its affiliated brokers and sales professionals achieved approximately $95 billion in global sales volume, the highest annual sales volume performance in the history of the brand, driven largely by a brand record of more than 127,000 transactions.

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty announced it achieved more than $510 million in sales volume in Steamboat Springs for 2016.

Via:: Steamboat Today