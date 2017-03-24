By Tom Ross

Rural Steamboat Springs’ trending high-dollar wedding industry could see a spectacular new venue if the new owners of the Wildflower Meadows property a half-mile off U.S. Highway 40 in the south valley floor are successful in their bid for a permit from Routt County.

Neal Neumiller is the managing member of a limited liability company that paid $9 million for the property at 33855 Pine Drop Dr., with its 10,900-square-foot house and multiple ponds and lakes …read more

