By Staff report

Those familiar with Steamboat Springs’ annual spoof, Cabaret, may find themselves thinking, “Wow! Wouldn’t that make a great Cabaret skit?” as they read the daily newspaper headlines.

What: Auditions for Cabaret

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1; 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

For more information, visit steamboatarts.org/cabaret.

This year is no exception, as there is no shortage of Cabaret material, according to co-directors Paula …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today