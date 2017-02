By Teresa Ristow

A Cañon City man now embroiled in a dog custody dispute with a Steamboat Springs woman said he’s been treated unfairly by law enforcement who prevented him from having a reunion with his husky.

Dr. Michael Gehrke, 61, said he adopted 10-week-old Mya in February 2010 from a friend for $1,200 to serve as a playmate for his 4-year-old shepherd Rex.

“Rex was acting older than 4 years old, and I thought she’d be a …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today