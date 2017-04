This is a special thank you to our Ski Patrol in Steamboat.

A snowboarder hit me from behind after one of the Nastar National races in Bashor bowl. I asked him to stop, and he did not. At that point, a witness to the accident followed him down the mountain to a bar.

Many thanks to our Ski Patrol at Steamboat who tracked down the boarder and listened to both sides of the story.

Via:: Steamboat Today