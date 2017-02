One of the homey Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival events that has endured for many years is the cross-country obstacle race, intended for youngsters age 5 to 12 who are looking for a fun, non-competitive Nordic ski race with some vexing physical obstacles in mid-course.

That suited Antigone Loomis, 8, just fine.

“I do some quick little races,” Loomis said. “I don’t really like to race.”

Loomis and the other children in the race were in good

