By Teresa Ristow

A Colorado mumps outbreak focused on the Front Range reached 49 cases last week, though the contagious disease has yet to reach the Yampa Valley this year.

The 49 cases reported in the first two months of 2017 are high compared to only 17 cases reported in all of 2016 in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Northwest Colorado Health public health nurse manager Farrah Smilanich said people are …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today