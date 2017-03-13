By Teresa Ristow

A year after the Steamboat Springs School District designated community members to develop a plan for the district’s future, the group is making slow but steady progress.

The Community Committee for Education, or CC4E, held its first meeting in February 2016, and nearly 13 months later, the group has proposed a series of diverse options for future district facilities improvements, commissioned a new district demographics report and shared community feedback regarding district policies.

