By Scott Franz

The Colorado Department of Transportation is not encouraged by some of the results of a recent survey that had drivers candidly discuss their driving habits.

Nearly a quarter of Colorado drivers admit to having recently read messages on their phones while driving, according to the survey.

And the number of drivers who admitted to speeding (69 percent) is increasing, with about a quarter of drivers saying they speed more often than not.

The results aren’t all disturbing, however.

Via:: Steamboat Today