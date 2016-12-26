By Jimmy Westlake/For Steamboat Today

One of the best manual meteor showers of the year will light up Colorado skies early next week. It’s called the Quadrantid meteor shower, and it could bring dozens of “falling stars” per hour at its peak.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is less well-known than the August Perseids or the December Geminids for a number of reasons. First and foremost are the cold January mornings in the northern hemisphere. It takes a dedicated meteor …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today