By John F. Russell

The month of March is going to be a busy one for Steamboat Springs Alpine ski racer Jett Seymour.

He will have to find a way to balance his classwork at Steamboat Springs High School with trips to Sweden for the FIS Junior World Ski Championships and a week in Canada for the NorAm finals where he is hoping to place in the top three.

“It’s going to be very busy,” Seymour said. “It’s just ski …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today