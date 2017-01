Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

12:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a person missing from the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. The person was found.

8:29 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a car window smashed in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

8:38 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of a chicken coop fire in the 24900 block of …read more

