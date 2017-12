Michelle Kath Sinclair still has a vivid memory of her father, original Chicago guitarist Terry Kath, who died nearly 40 years ago when she was only about two. She and her parents were traveling in a boat near a Wisconsin lodge owned by her grandparents. “I was on my mom’s lap,” she tells Rolling Stone. “[My father] was

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Chicago’s Terry Kath: Inside the Life and Tragic Death of …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone