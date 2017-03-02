By Tom Ross

Suzanne “Sue” Fegelein, an attorney who has been advocating for children in Northwest Colorado who are caught up in difficult family circumstances, is the choice to replace Laura von Boecklin as executive director of LiftUp of Routt County.

Fegelein began her post-high school education by earning an associate of arts degree from Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs in 1997 with a 4.0 GPA. She went on to get her law degree from the University of Idaho …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today