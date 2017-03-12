By Teresa Ristow

Northwest Colorado women who struggle to afford long-lasting birth control devices could now receive the products at not charge, thanks to a new Steamboat Springs women’s group.

Focus on Women was created during the winter with a goal of addressing gaps in service for women’s health, and the group quickly chose to focus on access to expensive, long-lasting birth control as its first project, according to Kathleen Wasserman, one of the group’s organizers.

“A group …read more

