Northwest Colorado women who struggle to afford long-lasting birth control devices could now receive the products at not charge, thanks to a new Steamboat Springs women’s group.
Focus on Women was created during the winter with a goal of addressing gaps in service for women’s health, and the group quickly chose to focus on access to expensive, long-lasting birth control as its first project, according to Kathleen Wasserman, one of the group’s organizers.
“A group …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
