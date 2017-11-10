Home Contests Chris Cornell to Receive Posthumous Human Rights Award Chris Cornell to Receive Posthumous Human Rights Award Contests Nov 10, 2017 By Martin Kielty The late Soundgarden frontman will be honored for his movie soundtrack song, ‘The Promise.’ Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES The Tragically Hip to Release Two Videos About Their Final Days Nov 10, 2017 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Rolling Stone Editors’ Picks Nov 10, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Umphreys Mcgee New Years Run Presale Jul 16, 2015 LISTEN: New Music Week of 7/13/2015 Jul 13, 2015 NEWS: New Widespread Panic Album “Street Dogs” Jul 6, 2015 WATCH: Mumford & Sons – The Wolf Jul 1, 2015 WATCH: ONCE A DAY Michael Franti & Spearhead Jun 30, 2015