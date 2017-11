Chuck Mosley, the vocalist for the mid-Eighties run of pioneering alt-metal outliers Faith No More, died Thursday at the age of 57. The singer pioneered what would eventually become rap-rock on the band’s first hit, 1987’s snarky MTV breakthrough “We Care a Lot.” He left the band shortly after and did a stint

