As I was reading Wednesday’s paper, I happened upon the Weekly News Quiz. The question posed to readers was, “How many swastikas were reported at Steamboat Springs High School before winter break?”

Then the reader was provided with four multiple choice options: 3, 0, 1, 4. A multiple choice question about swastikas at our high school was posed just like a question about inches of snowfall might be asked.

But a question about swastikas is not just …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today