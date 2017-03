By Scott Franz

The Steamboat Springs City Council on Tuesday will consider approving an agreement that would end a legal battle and result in the stabilization of the iconic Arnold Barn.

But while a new caretaker and a sturdier frame are in sight for the neglected barn, there are still a couple of hurdles that might delay work on the structure.

In a memo to the City Council on Thursday, City Attorney Dan Foote suggested it might be prudent to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today