The city of Steamboat Springs has received a $75,000 Great Outdoors Colorado grant to help update its 13-year-old master plan for parks, recreation, open space, rivers and trails.

Steamboat’s existing master plan was created in 2004 and has guided the development of two new parks, miles of trails and the acquisition of more than 1,000 acres of open space, including land along the Yampa River corridor.

Via:: Steamboat Today