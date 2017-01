By Scott Franz

The city of Steamboat Springs wants to purchase a new hangar at Bob Adams Field to better serve pilots who pass through the municipal airport.

In addition to the presentation on a potential hangar purchase, City Council will consider the following items.

• Appoint members to a new committee that will recommend how to spend excess lodging tax revenue.

• Approve $439,900 in community support funding

Via:: Steamboat Today