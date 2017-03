By Scott Franz

City officials are preparing to ask the Steamboat Springs City Council to double the amount of money the city usually spends in a year to pave and repair its streets.

If granted, the $800,000 in extra road funding this year would bring the road maintenance budget to $1.5 million and help keep more of the city’s roads in tip-top shape.

The request from the streets department for money comes after a $50,000 study of the city’s road …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today