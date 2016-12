By Tom Ross

The city of Steamboat Springs has reached an agreement with the owners of the Iron Horse Inn on how $400,000 in escrowed monies will be used for public benefit.

The largest share of the funds will be used to secure a permanent easement along a portion of the Yampa River bank behind the inn. That will in turn allow the city to invest in improvements to public access there.

According to a news release from the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today