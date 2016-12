By Tom Ross

Steamboat Springs renewed its love affair with the Howelsen Hill Ski Area Friday as hundreds of people turned out for a free ski day at the oldest continuously operated ski area west of the Mississippi River.

With fresh snow on the hill and blue skies above, young families, snowboard dudes and infrequent skiers mingled with rising competitive skiers clad in brightly colored, skin-tight racing suits as they all queued up at the Poma lift …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today