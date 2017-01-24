By John F. Russell

Lonn Clementson’s decision to resign last week means that football players at Steamboat Springs High School will be greeted by a new face when they return to the gridiron next fall.

Clementson, who has coached the Sailors for the past seven seasons, made his intentions clear in a letter to Steamboat Springs High School Athletic Director Luke DeWolfe last Friday.

“After careful, heartfelt consideration, I am choosing to resign as Steamboat Springs High School head football …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today